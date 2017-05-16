Andre Iguodala Ruled Out for Game 2 of Spurs vs. Warriors Due to Knee Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors won't have Andre Iguodala available for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday due to knee soreness, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Iguodala had been relatively healthy throughout the regular season and played a big role for the Warriors throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. Unfortunately, his knee injury was evident during Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The veteran played just 10 minutes, all in the first half, and finished with just two points and one assist. He was minus-19 on the court during that short span.

"He looked just a little hobbled out there," interim head coach Mike Brown said after the game, per Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News.

Per Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of NBC Sports Bay Area, Iguodala missed practice Monday.

Although Iguodala only averaged 7.6 points per game during the regular season and 7.0 points per game so far this postseason, he is an important member of the Warriors rotation. The 33-year-old provides help off the bench on both ends of the court and has a knack for filling up the stat sheet in a variety of ways. He also allows the Warriors to use a smaller lineup with Draymond Green at center.

With Iguodala out, the Warriors will have to lean more heavily on Matt Barnes, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw. Although it's not quite as bad as the Spurs being without Kawhi Leonard, Golden State will miss Iguodala's contributions on the floor in Game 2 and perhaps beyond.