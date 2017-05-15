WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 15

1 of 10

Raw general manager Kurt Angle kicked off the show to a thunderous ovation from fans in Newark, New Jersey.

Angle addressed the injury to Braun Strowman that will put him out of action for up to six months. He then proceeded to announce an Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way match at the June pay-per-view extravaganza.

Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns were announced as the competitors who will battle for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar.

As Angle was preparing to leave the squared circle, Reigns' music cut him off and The Big Dog made his way to the squared circle amid a chorus of boos.

Reigns took credit for retiring Undertaker and putting Strowman out before claiming to be the only Superstar capable of beating Lesnar. Balor joined the conversation, reminding Reigns that he was the first universal champion and that it was he who defeated Reigns in his first night on Raw.

Joe appeared and said wrestling is about action and result before running down a list of his accomplishments. Wyatt's bumper aired and The Reaper of Souls appeared in the ring with his contemporaries. He claimed the Superstars would cower before Rollins cut him off.

A brawl between Rollins and Joe broke out at ringside as the other Superstars unleashed hell in and around the ring. Joe quickly retreated, Wyatt cleared Rollins. Balor laid Reigns out with the Sling Blade before delivering a tope over the top rope that left the former Shield mates down and out at ringside. The former NXT champion stood tall to close out the segment.

Grade

C

Analysis

The housekeeping by Angle was necessary. A star the stature of Strowman does not simply go away without fans wondering where he went and why. The announcement of a huge No. 1 contender's main event for Extreme Rules was another nice step in that it gives WWE Creative something to build toward.

Unfortunately, the rest of the segment played out like another pedestrian segment in which every Superstar brawls with each other in order to set up some convoluted match at some point later in the show.

Rollins mentioning that he is sure they will all square off plenty before the June 4 pay-per-view was a nice reflection of the manner in which the writing staff leans heavily on tired booking tropes.

Just like clockwork, Angle appeared after the break and booked Rollins vs. Wyatt and Reigns vs. Balor to hammer home the point.