WR Jonathan Giles Announces Transfer to LSU After 2 Seasons at Texas Tech

John Weast/Getty Images

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Giles announced Monday he's transferring to the LSU Tigers.

Giles posted a statement about his decision on Twitter:

The wideout caught 69 passes for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns for Texas Tech in 2016.

He's the second Red Raider to join the Tigers this offseason. Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko made the same move last month.

Because of the NCAA's transfer rules, Giles will have to sit out the 2017 season, so he won't provide immediate help to the LSU offense. The Tigers have to replace Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural, who finished first and third on the team in receiving yards in 2016.

Giles will be eligible to play two years beginning in 2018. By then, LSU will be looking for a successor to D.J. Chark, who caught 26 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns last season. Having an experienced wideout will also be a nice luxury a year from now since the Tigers will likely also be moving on to a new starting quarterback, with returning starter Danny Etling entering his senior campaign.

LSU has seen a number of talented receivers come through its ranks in recent years including Dupre, Dural, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. With two years to make his mark in Baton Rouge, Giles could be the next in line.