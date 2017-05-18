MLB Metrics 101: Can Anyone Keep Up These Ridiculous Stat Paces?

0 of 11

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The first quarter of the 2017 MLB season is over. If the next three quarters look anything like it, there are going to be some wild numbers at the end of the year.

But if ever there was a big "if," that's it.

Hello and welcome back to B/R's MLB Metrics 101 series. This week's mission is to line up 11 ridiculous stat paces and, in simple "zero" or "not zero" terms, assess their possibility of ultimately becoming reality.

All stat paces are based on projections from ESPN.com and are current through play on Tuesday. Both individual stats and team stats are fair game, and the stats need not be of the flattering variety.

Otherwise, that's the end of the ground rules. There's normally a "Methodology" section that explains the analytic method of the week. For this week, it's a case-by-case thing.