Predicting Philadelphia Eagles' Stat Leaders in 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles front office is still hard at work piecing together the 2017 roster. But it's never too early to take a look forward to the season and envision who will be leading the team in every statistic.

On the heels of the draft, the Eagles have a much clearer view of what things will look like in terms of personnel and who they can expect to count on. Philly addressed its biggest needs and filled them with impact play makers via the draft, a perfect complement to the important signings the Eagles made in free agency.

While there is still work to do regarding a number of players and positions, for the first time Eagles fans can take a glance at the roster and have some idea of what to expect from each key position.

With that in mind, let's dive right in and figure out who will be leading the team in each respective statistical category.