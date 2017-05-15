Rangers' Carlos Gomez Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez will be placed on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out of action for four to six weeks, according to the team's executive vice president of communications, John Blake.

Gomez, 31, is hitting .246 with four home runs and 13 RBI this season.

"I was going full speed and I didn't want to try to slide because I thought I could get hurt and I accelerated again," Gomez said of his injury Sunday after he had to avoid a bat heading to home plate, per Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram.

While Gomez's numbers haven't been great this season, his loss is nonetheless a tough blow for a Rangers team that has started 19-20 on the year. And with Shin-Soo Choo having been scratched from the lineup Sunday with back spasms, the Rangers could find themselves down two starters.

Choo is not being placed on the DL, however, according to Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan.

The Rangers likely will turn to Ryan Rua in left field and move Delino DeShields to center field while Gomez is out of action. The team could also call up Jurickson Profar or Jared Hoying while Gomez is hurt.