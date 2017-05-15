Manchester United Transfer News: Gianluigi Donnarumma Ready to Move, Top Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United could replace David De Gea with AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma after the Italian informed friends he is ready to move to English football.

Mike McGrath of The Sun reported the Red Devils will have to battle Manchester City for the goalkeeper, who could be available for as little as £20 million. The world-class youngster has just one year left of his deal at the San Siro, allowing him to move for a reduced fee.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star) reported De Gea's decision on his own career is crucial as United attempt to complete the signing of Real Madrid's James Rodriguez. Los Blancos are "determined" to capture the Spain No. 1, and if De Gea decides to move back to the Spanish capital, all parties can agree a suitable transfer package.

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Donnarumma is considered the best teenage goalkeeper in the world, and Milan were expected to retain the prodigy.

According to Italian newspaper La Verita (h/t Goal), AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi recently said the 18-year-old is not for sale under any circumstances after rumours of City's initial interest.

"Gigio is one of Milan's jewels," said Berlusconi. "He's a gorgeous product of our youth system, he feels strong attachment in his heart to the jersey and the Rossoneri colours. For us he's completely off the market."

However, latest reports appear to believe the stopper has had a change of heart and will swap Milan for Manchester.

Here is the player in action:

Donnarumma has performed consistently in Serie A this term, achieving 11 clean sheets, per Squawka.com.

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, United could be ready to spend in excess of £200 million on new signings before the start of next season. Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is prepared to sanction several big-money moves as the club attempts to become Premier League champions.

The Red Devils plan to trigger Antoine Griezmann's £85 million release clause at Atletico Madrid, as well as considering bids for Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur and former United reserve Michael Keane, per Robson. Manager Jose Mourinho is also monitoring strikers Andrea Belotti and Romelu Lukaku.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The world-record transfer of Paul Pogba was just the first building block for United, and they must continue to spend in the summer.

Mourinho has turned his side into a team that rejects defeat but often comes up short when it comes to scoring goals to win matches.

If the team loses De Gea, they must replace him with a world-class option such as Donnarumma. The teenager lacks experience but could soon become one of the best on the planet as he succeeds Gianluigi Buffon as Italy's long-term No. 1.