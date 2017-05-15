    Pittsburgh OL Alex Bookser Arrested at Gunpoint After Police Chase, Car Crash

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Alex Bookser #78 of the Pittsburgh Panthers in action during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 10, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh offensive lineman Alexander Bookser was arrested early Sunday morning following a police chase where he was eventually brought out of his car at gunpoint after a crash. 

    WPXI reported on the incident Monday, noting his long list of charges that include "driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles, and operation of a vehicle without an official certificate."

    WPXI shared a surveillance camera footage of the chase:

    Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi provided a statement on Bookser, per Chris Peak of Rivals.com:

    The redshirt junior is a Pittsburgh native who went to high school in Mt. Lebanon. He started a couple of games as a freshman at right tackle before moving inside to right guard last season where he started all 13 games.

    He had been working at center with the first-team offense during spring practices in preparation for the 2017 season.

    The team has not yet announced any punishment stemming from the latest incident.