Pittsburgh OL Alex Bookser Arrested at Gunpoint After Police Chase, Car Crash

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Alexander Bookser was arrested early Sunday morning following a police chase where he was eventually brought out of his car at gunpoint after a crash.

WPXI reported on the incident Monday, noting his long list of charges that include "driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles, and operation of a vehicle without an official certificate."

WPXI shared a surveillance camera footage of the chase:

Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi provided a statement on Bookser, per Chris Peak of Rivals.com:

The redshirt junior is a Pittsburgh native who went to high school in Mt. Lebanon. He started a couple of games as a freshman at right tackle before moving inside to right guard last season where he started all 13 games.

He had been working at center with the first-team offense during spring practices in preparation for the 2017 season.

The team has not yet announced any punishment stemming from the latest incident.