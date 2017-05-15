Pittsburgh OL Alex Bookser Arrested at Gunpoint After Police Chase, Car Crash

Pittsburgh OL Alex Bookser Arrested at Gunpoint After Police Chase, Car CrashMay 15, 2017
Pittsburgh offensive lineman Alexander Bookser was arrested early Sunday morning following a police chase where he was eventually brought out of his car at gunpoint after a crash.
WPXI reported on the incident Monday, noting his long list of charges that include "driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles, and operation of a vehicle without an official certificate."
WPXI shared a surveillance camera footage of the chase:
WPXI @WPXI
The Pitt football player facing charges involving a late night police chase through Oakland NEXT on Channel 11 News at 5 https://t.co/NMQvuvDiue5/15/2017, 8:20:04 PM
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi provided a statement on Bookser, per Chris Peak of Rivals.com:
Chris Peak @PantherLair
Statement from Pat Narduzzi on OL Alex Bookser' arrest https://t.co/Ks4pBpUUIC5/15/2017, 7:44:37 PM
The redshirt junior is a Pittsburgh native who went to high school in Mt. Lebanon. He started a couple of games as a freshman at right tackle before moving inside to right guard last season where he started all 13 games.
He had been working at center with the first-team offense during spring practices in preparation for the 2017 season.
The team has not yet announced any punishment stemming from the latest incident.