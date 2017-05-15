Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Says She Doesn't Believe His Death Was a Suicide

Josh Reynolds/Associated Press

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is questioning the 27-year-old's official cause of death after his body was discovered hanging in his prison cell April 19.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced Hernandez's cause of death was suicide.

Speaking to Dr. Phil on his television program (h/t Shutdown Corner's Jay Busbee), Jenkins-Hernandez said she didn't believe Hernandez killed himself.

"It's just not the Aaron that I know," she said. "I think that if he would have done something like this, it would have been at his worst, and I felt like we were, like it was looking so bright."

Jenkins-Hernandez added that "none of it makes sense to me."

Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, expressed a similar reaction shortly after Hernandez's death.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible," Baez said, per the Boston Herald (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence."

Baez also asked authorities to conduct an investigation into Hernandez's death to determine if foul play was involved.

Less than a week before his death, a jury found Hernandez not guilty on double-murder charges in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 in the death of Odin Lloyd.

A Massachusetts judge vacated the guilty verdict following Hernandez's death because his appeal process had not been completed before he died.