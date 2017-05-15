Andre Iguodala Questionable for Game 2 vs. Spurs with Knee Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs due to left knee soreness, per Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of NBC Sports.

Iguodala missed practice Monday and was awaiting results of an MRI.

The veteran played only 10 minutes in Game 1 Sunday, finishing with two points and one assist.

While the 33-year-old was minus-19 on the court, his lack of playing time in the second half was due more to injury than ineffectiveness.

"He just looked a little hobbled out there," interim coach Mike Brown said of Iguodala after Game 1, per Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area. "... In the second half, because he looked a little hobbled to me in the first half, I just went in another direction."

Iguodala averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season as a versatile contributor off the bench. The former All-Star especially demonstrated his value two years ago when he became the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Although he has only started seven total games in three years with the Warriors (regular season and playoffs), his absence would be notable. Matt Barnes and Ian Clark would likely receive more playing time if Iguodala is unable to play.