    Chelsea Transfer News: Kyle Walker Battle with Manchester City, Latest Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2017

    STRATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on May 5, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester City in the race to sign Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. 

    According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, the England full-back is set to leave Spurs in the window, but Tottenham are said to have placed a £40 million valuation on him. 

    Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reported to have been impressed by Walker this season and will rival City in pursuit of the 26-year-old.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.