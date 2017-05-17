Chelsea Transfer News: Kyle Walker Battle with Manchester City, Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester City in the race to sign Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, the England full-back is set to leave Spurs in the window, but Tottenham are said to have placed a £40 million valuation on him.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reported to have been impressed by Walker this season and will rival City in pursuit of the 26-year-old.

