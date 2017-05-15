Tee Martin's 13-Year-Old Son Kaden Gets Scholarship Offer from Lane Kiffin, FAU

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While coaching the USC Trojans in 2010, Lane Kiffin famously offered a scholarship to then-13-year-old quarterback David Sills. Now in charge of the Florida Atlantic Owls, Kiffin has gone back to that well.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Monday that Kiffin has offered a scholarship to Kaden Martin, the 13-year-old son of USC offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

ESPN's Chris Low noted this is Martin's first scholarship offer, and plays quarterback like his father did.

Before joining the Trojans staff, Tee starred as a quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers. He helped lead the Vols to their last national championship in 1998.

According to Feldman, the younger Martin also has a burgeoning baseball career. He described Kaden as "a promising pitcher in baseball whose fastball has been clocked in the 80s."

Targeting a seventh-grader is a bold move for Kiffin, especially since there's a chance he won't be at FAU long enough to see Kaden join the Owls. Kiffin's USC stint was the longest of his head coaching career, and he didn't even last four full seasons.

Beyond any questions about Kiffin's long-term future in Boca Raton, Florida, there's also the risk inherent in offering a scholarship to a player who's yet to play a down of football at the high school level.

Sills never went to USC and instead joined the West Virginia Mountaineers, where he moved to wide receiver. After transferring to El Camino College to prove himself as a quarterback, Sills returned to West Virginia and is listed as a wideout on the team's official site.

In 2016, Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes spoke to former members of Kiffin's staff at USC who claimed Sills' scholarship offer was more of a ploy to attract attention to the Trojans.

"[Sills] clearly had talent for such a young kid," one staff member said. "Lane's thought was any news was good news. He knew it would be the lead story everywhere."

Another staff member said, "Lane may as well have been P.T. Barnum those first few months [of his USC tenure]."

In offering a scholarship to Kaden Martin, Kiffin is certainly bringing a new level of attention to the Owls program.