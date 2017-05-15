Kylian Mbappe Rumoured to Be Subject of Rejected €80m Transfer Bid

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

AS Monaco have reportedly rejected a bid for star striker Kylian Mbappe worth a potential €80 million (£68 million) plus add-ons.

That's according to RMC via Get French Football News, who note the team in question is "unnamed." As we can see below, Real Madrid and Manchester United are both strongly linked with the 18-year-old sensation in the story:

The youngster has enjoyed an extraordinary breakthrough season, forcing his way into the first team and playing a decisive role in Monaco's success.

Indeed, the principality club have all but secured the Ligue 1 title, while they also made an unexpected run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they were eventually beaten by an imperious Juventus team.

While the team assembled by manager Leonardo Jardim is bursting with enthralling attacking talent, it's the ability of Mbappe who has stood out. His excellent term has been recognised too, winning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year gong:

With 14 goals and eight assists in French football's top flight this season, that's not a huge surprise.

Mbappe was rotated in and out of the team early in the campaign, but so impressive were his cameos that Jardim has had to find a place for the tyro. Now he's a mainstay and has been so crucial to Monaco's imperious form during the run-in.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

What's arguably even more impressive about the youngster is his performances in Europe, as he's been undaunted by the biggest stage. As noted by Squawka Football, he was sensational in the knockout stages in particular:

That's why, despite his tender years, the likes of Madrid and United are said to be willing to part with massive money to get Mbappe on board.

Los Blancos are a team that have tweaked their transfer strategy in recent years, as they've sought to snap up some of the most exciting young players in the game. As arguably the standout prospect in world football, Mbappe will surely be on the agenda of the La Liga giants and that of United, too.

But as tempting as a move to a superpower of European football would be, with the FIFA World Cup to come next summer, you sense another season with Monaco, where he'd be a key man for the entire 2017-18 term, would be the most sensible course of Mbappe; especially at this embryonic point of what's likely to be a prosperous career.