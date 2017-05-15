Rory McIlroy Says MRI on Back Injury Showed 'Low-Grade Response' to Rib Ailment

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy confirmed Monday that he suffered a "low-grade response" to the rib injury he suffered earlier this year.

Ewan Murray of the Guardian reported the news. McIlroy previously told reporters he was having an MRI to determine the cause of the back pain he suffered at last week's Players Championship.

McIlroy managed to get through the final two rounds without much issue, finishing in a tie for 35th place. He did not play in any PGA Tour events in 2017 until March due to the rib injury, and the Players Championship was the first time he finished outside the top 10 in a stroke play event.

“I took another three weeks off and then I went back at it on Friday. Instead of maybe gradually building it up again, I hit balls for four or five hours on Friday and did the same on Saturday,” McIlroy said, per Murray. “I felt a bit of stiffness on Sunday, hit a couple of drives that didn’t feel quite right. So I maybe should have just taken it a bit easier over the weekend but I was excited to get back, excited to get ready to play again and so maybe just being a little overkeen was to my detriment.”

No timetable has been given for his return to the course. His status for the 2017 U.S. Open, which takes place next month in Wisconsin, is also unclear.