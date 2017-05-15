Roger Federer Withdraws from 2017 French Open, Citing 'Longevity Moving Forward'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open on Monday, saying he has chosen to skip the clay court season altogether to aid his long-term longevity in the sport.

You can see his full statement below, via Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

It's somewhat surprising that Federer would skip a Grand Slam, especially after he won this year's Australian Open, his first Grand Slam conquest since Wimbledon in 2012. Between those two titles, Federer played in three other Grand Slam finals, though he appeared to be past the point of winning again at tennis' biggest tourneys before this year's Australian Open.

Instead, Federer has undergone a career renaissance of sorts, going 19-1 this season with wins at the Miami Masters and Indian Wells. Despite winning at Roland Garros just once—he can thank the reign of Rafael Nadal at the French Open for that—he was still considered a major favorite heading into the tournament.

Now, however, he can focus on Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, where he's had far more success in his career, winning seven and five times, respectively.

With Federer out of commission, Nadal will once again be amongst the favorites along with defending champion Novak Djokovic, though the latter is battling poor form this season. Andy Murray should be a threat as well, along with 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka, though Roland Garros now feels ripe for the taking. It wouldn't be shocking if a surprise winner emerged from the field.