Arsenal Transfer News: Sead Kolasinac Rumours, Arsene Wenger Wants 5 Signings

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will target five signings as he attempts to turn the Gunners back into Premier League contenders, with Sead Kolasinac of Schalke set to join.

According to Sky Sports News HQ, the Bosnia and and Herzegovina international will arrive as a free agent on July 1 when his deal with the Bundesliga club expires. The left-back will help Wenger strengthen his defence, adding a physical presence.

The 23-year-old can also play in midfield, giving the Gunners a tough individual who will complement the immediate needs of the squad.

Journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt lauded the expected signing:

The player featured in 33 games in the Bundesliga and Europe this term, according to WhoScored.com, and will expect to be first choice at the Emirates Stadium.

Here is the defender in action:

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star), Wenger is aiming to bring in five new players during the summer, including "a new striker, centre-back, winger, left-back and goalkeeper." Wenger might have to sell to facilitate the transfers, with Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette a target for the Frenchman.

Turrell wrote:

"Alexandre Lacazette has been touted as a potential striker arrival.

"He could compete with Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck for a start.

"Alexis Sanchez could also be vying for a game - if he stays at the club.

"A centre-back would likely be a replacement for the ageing Per Mertesacker, who hasn’t played this season, while a left-back could replace either Nacho Monreal or Kieran Gibbs."

Kolasinac's arrival would fit into this strategy, and the Gunners desperately need fresh blood after capitulation in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification in the upcoming days, and this will make Wenger's rebuilding task more complicated.

He will have to shop outside of the elite talent pool in Europe, unable to attract star names of recent years such as Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Kolasinac would be the first building block for the Gunners as they chase Tottenham Hotspur's tail.

Arsenal are not used to being the second side in north London, and Wenger will have to be at his acute best to stop his side falling further down the pecking order of English football.