Gregg Popovich Says Zaza Pachulia Play on Kawhi Leonard Was 'Totally Unnatural'

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich isn't happy about the way Kawhi Leonard suffered his latest injury.

The All-Star rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on the foot of Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia and will now miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

Popovich criticized the defense of Pachulia, calling it "a totally unnatural closeout," per Wright.

"This is crap," the coach added, per Wright. "Who gives a damn about his intent? Ever heard of manslaughter?"

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News provided video of the comments:

Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated added a transcript of the rant, including the tough chances the team has going forward:

The Spurs were up 78-55 early in the third quarter before Leonard left the game with an ankle injury. The Warriors ended up pulling out a 113-111 Game 1 victory.

Leonard was already coming off an injury that forced him to miss the clinching game of the second round against the Houston Rockets. However, he appeared to be at full strength Sunday with 26 points in just 24 minutes of action.

He first appear to re-injure himself while landing on a teammate on the bench. A few minutes later, Pachulia stepped under him on a jump shot, causing the larger injury that will now keep him off the court.

Per Michael Lee of The Vertical, Leonard said after the game he didn't think the play was intentional, noting Pachulia was just "contesting the shot." However, it's clear his coach disagrees with this sentiment.