Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez, Holger Badstuber

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly held initial discussions with Alexis Sanchez about a potential transfer this summer.

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), the German champions are keen to sign the Chile forward, who will have just one year left to run on his contract at the end of the 2016-17 term. The report stated "first talks have already taken place" over a possible switch.

With Sanchez's contract set to run out in 2018 and Arsenal looking unlikely to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, speculation has gathered pace the former Barcelona man may be on the move.

As noted by Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Express, as well as the Allianz Arena club, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also said to be interested in the Gunners star.

Although there's no doubt Arsenal have underperformed this season, Sanchez has posed persistent problems to defenders in English football's top flight. As noted by ESPN FC, this season Sanchez has joined an elite club of players who have grabbed 20 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season:

For Sanchez, a move to a club like Bayern would be appealing. After all, the Bundesliga side are the dominant force in Germany and are consistently fighting it out in the final stages of the Champions League.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern may need some revitalising in the final third of the pitch soon, too. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are both outstanding, but they are in the twilight of their careers and won't be around forever, while Thomas Muller has endured a testing term. Sanchez would give the team a different edge.

As noted by Sport Witness, there were some suggestions the Chilean's celebrations in the win against Stoke City point to a potential stay with the Gunners. But Bayern are a tempting proposition for any footballer in the world.

Holger Badstuber Linked with Manchester City

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will readdress the prospect of signing Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber in the summer.

As noted by Robson, Badstuber is set to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign, having suffered with a succession of injury problems in recent seasons. City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the defender despite his woes.

"Guardiola plans to overhaul his defence during the next transfer window, with Pablo Zabaleta the first confirmed departure," noted Robson. "Fellow out of contract players Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy are also expected to leave the Etihad, while City will try to find a permanent move for Eliaquim Mangala - currently on loan at Valencia."

DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

Badstuber has been on loan at Schalke since January and has made nine Bundesliga starts at Veltins-Arena during his temporary stint.

That's some achievement for a player who, as noted by journalist Alex Chaffer, has hardly been on the pitch for much of his career:

City do need reinforcements in defence. John Stones is still a work in progress, Nicolas Otamendi continues to be unconvincing and Vincent Kompany is tough to rely on due to his constant battle to keep fit. A new, first-choice centre-back is imperative if they're to challenge the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur next season.

The Bayern defender, as things stands, is not that man. Potentially, he could provide cover in an important position for City, but at the moment Guardiola should be setting his sights higher.