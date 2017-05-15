Knicks Rumors: New York Reportedly Prefers Markelle Fultz over Lonzo Ball

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are looking for a point guard in a draft class loaded at the position, and the team reportedly has a preference if it lands the No. 1 overall pick during Tuesday's draft lottery.

Chad Ford of ESPN provided notes on the team's strategy Monday, saying either Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball would "change the whole narrative." However, he added the organization would rather take Fultz because he is a "better fit with the triangle."

Ball plays a more uptempo style than Fultz dating back to his high school days and through his time at UCLA. His father, LaVar, told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN The Magazine that his son is "going to be a Laker."

Meanwhile, Fultz would likely succeed in any system thanks to his athleticism and ability to create for both himself and others.

Knicks fans will almost certainly groan at the idea of using the triangle system to justify draft picks after several disappointing seasons under team president Phil Jackson. On the bright side, the Washington star is considered the top pick at this point regardless.

Ford, DraftExpress and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman all have Fultz No. 1 on their big boards, but it would take good luck at the draft lottery to make this pick a possibility for New York. The Knicks only have a 5.3 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.