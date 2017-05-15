Knicks Rumors: New York Reportedly Prefers Markelle Fultz over Lonzo Ball

Knicks Rumors: New York Reportedly Prefers Markelle Fultz over Lonzo BallMay 15, 2017
The New York Knicks are looking for a point guard in a draft class loaded at the position, and the team reportedly has a preference if it lands the No. 1 overall pick during Tuesday's draft lottery.
Chad Ford of ESPN provided notes on the team's strategy Monday, saying either Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball would "change the whole narrative." However, he added the organization would rather take Fultz because he is a "better fit with the triangle."
Ball plays a more uptempo style than Fultz dating back to his high school days and through his time at UCLA. His father, LaVar, told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN The Magazine that his son is "going to be a Laker."
Meanwhile, Fultz would likely succeed in any system thanks to his athleticism and ability to create for both himself and others.
John Wall Post Game Interview
John Wall Game-Winning Three
NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations
Reliving Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner
Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards
Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards
When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47
Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series
John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat
Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle
Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run
Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up
This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG
Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.
Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive
Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games
Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?
Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1
Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth
Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter
Knicks fans will almost certainly groan at the idea of using the triangle system to justify draft picks after several disappointing seasons under team president Phil Jackson. On the bright side, the Washington star is considered the top pick at this point regardless.
Ford, DraftExpress and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman all have Fultz No. 1 on their big boards, but it would take good luck at the draft lottery to make this pick a possibility for New York. The Knicks only have a 5.3 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.