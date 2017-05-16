Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Real Madrid play, arguably, their most important match of the La Liga season when they travel to Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Los Blancos will contest the game in hand they hold over leaders Barcelona, and the result is likely to affect the destination of the Spanish championship.

Celta are licking their wounds after narrowly missing out on the UEFA Europa League final and will want a winning end to the campaign.

Here is how you can see this season-defining contest:

Date: Wednesday, May 17

Time: 8 p.m. BST/ 3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Mix (UK only), beIN Sports U.S.

Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

Team News and Preview

Real have one hand on the UEFA Champions League trophy and could make it a glorious double if they steal the La Liga crown at the final hurdle.

Barca lead the standings on head-to-head results, but Madrid are level on points with their archrivals and have a game in hand—their trip to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

fotopress/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered with a debilitating injury at the start of the season after winning UEFA Euro 2016, but his fitness has peaked at the right moment.

The club icon scored twice as Real defeated Sevilla 4-1 at home in their last game, and if results go to form, the Galacticos will become champions of Spain.

Ronaldo continues to return extraordinary statistics, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in 27 La Liga appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Here is the Portugal international in action:

Nacho's yellow card against Sevilla dictates he will be suspended for the match at Celta, but defender Marcelo is likely to return, per WhoScored.

Isco and Karim Benzema are tipped to partner Ronaldo in a three-man attack as the visitors attempt to make short work of the hosts. Gareth Bale remains injured as he fights to get back on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, John Guidetti is expected to start ahead of Claudio Beauvue, with striker Giuseppe Rossi out as a long-term absentee. The Italian is Celta's only injury concern, though.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Los Blancos have only won La Liga once in the past eight years, and the title has become a crusade after Barca captured the championship six times in the same period.

The Catalans will be praying for a miracle as manager Luis Enrique prepares to depart the Camp Nou, and their players will be motivated to give the coach the perfect parting gift.

However, Real are in splendid form and will feel Celta pose little threat in their penultimate game of the season.