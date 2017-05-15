    Former Kentucky Staffer Leon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2017

    LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 09: A basketball with a Kentucky Wildcats logo sits on the floor during the game against the Georgetown College Tigers at Rupp Arena on November 9, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Leon A. Smith, the former director of men’s basketball operations at Kentucky, pleaded not guilty Monday to a variety of charges against him. 

    Per Greg Kocher of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Smith has been charged with money laundering, aggravated identity theft and "devising a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property from clients by means of false pretenses." 

    The 44-year-old was on staff at Kentucky from 2001-10, working as an assistant athletic director in his final four years before resigning.

    However, he allegedly misappropriated $1,298,506 worth of program funds from 2011-15. Former Kentucky basketball player Josh Harrellson also filed a civil suit after allegedly losing $180,000 as a result of Smith's actions.

    Smith, who also played football at Kentucky, has a trial set for July 18 in Lexington.