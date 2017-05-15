Former Kentucky Staffer Leon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Leon A. Smith, the former director of men’s basketball operations at Kentucky, pleaded not guilty Monday to a variety of charges against him.

Per Greg Kocher of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Smith has been charged with money laundering, aggravated identity theft and "devising a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property from clients by means of false pretenses."

The 44-year-old was on staff at Kentucky from 2001-10, working as an assistant athletic director in his final four years before resigning.

However, he allegedly misappropriated $1,298,506 worth of program funds from 2011-15. Former Kentucky basketball player Josh Harrellson also filed a civil suit after allegedly losing $180,000 as a result of Smith's actions.

Smith, who also played football at Kentucky, has a trial set for July 18 in Lexington.