Antonio Cromartie's Wife Terricka Reveals She's Pregnant with CB's 14th Child

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Terricka Cromartie, the wife of free-agent cornerback Antonio Cromartie, announced on Instagram Sunday that she is pregnant with the couple's sixth child—Antonio's 14th total.

"In the up an coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick. Will the Cromartie's Draft a Boy or a Girl. J6 coming soon," Terricka Cromartie wrote.

Antonio and Terricka had twins last year despite him having undergone a vasectomy. TMZ noted this will be the 14th child Antonio has fathered.

The four-time Pro Bowler spent four games of the 2016 season with the Indianapolis Colts before being released. He was not subsequently picked up by another team and remains a free agent.

The couple has not announced the child's gender at this time.