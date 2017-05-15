David Ortiz Says He Wants Red Sox Jersey Retirement Ceremony Like Derek Jeter's

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz thought the New York Yankees did such a fantastic job on Derek Jeter's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, he told TMZ Sports he hopes the Red Sox do the same for him.

He called Jeter's celebration "perfect," adding, "He deserves it, man."

Like Jeter, Ortiz is a future Hall of Famer and was as loved during his career in Boston as Jeter was in New York. Ortiz perhaps could have remained productive for several more years, as he hit .315 with 38 home runs with 127 RBI last year and was sixth in the MVP voting.

Ortiz, 41, led the Red Sox to three World Series titles (2004, 2007 and 2013), breaking the team's legendary title drought that dated back to 1919. He was also one of the best hitters in the history of the organization and one of its most beloved figures.

In total, he hit 541 home runs and tallied 1,768 RBI in his career. He finished top-five in the MVP voting five times, though he never won the award, and was selected to 10 All-Star games. Additionally, he was the 2004 ALCS MVP and 2013 World Series MVP.

In other words, Ortiz is the sort of player who deserves the pomp and circumstance Jeter received on Sunday.