2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Score, Result, Final Standings and Points

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watched on as the Red Devils' Under 23 team beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on Monday at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2, with Josh Harrop netting a stunning hat-trick.

In the final match of the campaign, Harrop gave United the lead with a fine long-range effort in the first period, although two goals in two minutes after half-time from Jaden Brown and Samuel Shashoua had Spurs deservedly ahead.

But Harrop got a grip of the contest in the final stages, keeping cool twice in the penalty area late on to see United earn a dramatic victory.

The result means United finish in sixth position in the Division 1 table, while Spurs are down in 10th, eventually only avoiding relegation on goal difference.

Here are the final standings from the Premier League 2's inaugural campaign and a recap of the last league match of the 2016-17 season.

Premier League 2: Standings Division 1 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Everton U23 22 15 3 4 48 21 +27 48 2 Manchester City U23 22 13 6 3 54 33 +21 45 3 Liverpool U23 22 13 4 5 47 27 +20 43 4 Arsenal U23 22 10 3 9 40 32 +8 33 5 Chelsea U23 22 7 9 6 40 32 +8 30 6 Manchester United 22 6 8 8 29 38 -8 26 7 Sunderland U23 22 6 7 9 27 37 -10 25 8 Derby County U23 22 6 6 10 31 42 -11 24 9 Leicester City U23 22 5 8 9 31 42 -11 23 10 Tottenham Hotspur U23 22 6 4 12 33 44 -12 22 11 Reading U23 22 6 4 12 36 56 -20 22 12 Southampton U23 22 5 6 11 28 40 -12 21 Division 2 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Swansea City U23 22 17 1 4 43 22 +21 52 2 Wolves U23 22 12 5 5 42 30 +12 41 3 Newcastle United U23 22 11 4 7 34 30 +4 37 4 Fulham U23 22 10 3 9 39 33 +6 33 5 West Ham United U23 22 9 6 7 32 26 +6 33 6 Blackburn Rovers U23 22 9 5 8 24 28 -4 32 7 Aston Villa U23 22 8 6 8 34 32 +2 30 8 Brighton U23 22 7 7 8 20 22 -2 28 9 West Brom U23 22 6 4 12 25 33 -8 22 10 Middlesbrough U23 22 5 6 11 25 34 -9 21 11 Stoke City U23 22 4 8 10 25 36 -11 20 12 Norwich City U23 22 4 5 13 18 35 -17 17 Soccerway

Friday Recap

Given the Manchester United manager has been keen to blood some youngsters into his squad in recent weeks—Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay have both been given minutes—perhaps it was no surprise to see Mourinho in attendance for this one.

Indeed, as relayed by Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese and his coaching staff had made their way to the Theatre of Dreams for the fixture:

The senior boss wouldn't have been too impressed with the work done by Nicky Butt's side in the early stages of the game, though, as it was Spurs who bossed possession and created the clearest opportunities; Shayon Harrison went close on a couple of occasions on the half-hour mark.

It was a shock, therefore, when United did take the lead, although there was little Spurs could have done about Harrop's splendid strike.

The midfielder picked up possession on the edge of the area and chose his spot expertly, curling a super shot into the corner. At half-time, the hosts had somehow snatched a lead.

Spurs were undeterred, though, and they came flying out of the traps in the second period to turn the match around.

Brown was alert in the area, bringing down a ball on his chest before lashing home. Then, a minute later, Shillow Tracey played in Shashoua, who calmly finished. Per the Academy Man Utd Twitter feed, the home side were unravelling:

United were able to reestablish some control in the game after that flurry of Tottenham pressure, and as the match moved into the latter stages, it was the home side in the ascendancy. In Harrop, they had a player who was a persistent threat throughout, too.

So it was unsurprising to see it was the 21-year-old who levelled things up for the Red Devils again. Harrop showed quick feet in the box to carve out the chance for himself, then tucked it away with composure.

The momentum was with United as the clock ticked down, with Spurs beginning to look physically jaded. And it was the game's standout player who eventually won it for the Red Devils, again showing supreme close control and patience in the box to score a brilliant winner three minutes from time.

With Mourinho watching on, it would be no surprise to see to Harrop involved in the first-team squad between now and the end of the season.