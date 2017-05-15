    Eddie Lacy Cashes In on $55,000 in 1st Offseason Weigh-In with Seahawks

    Although there are still four months until the NFL regular season kicks off, Monday was a big day for running back Eddie Lacy.

    That's because he faced his first weigh-in since signing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason—with quite a bit of money in incentives at stake.

    When Lacy was in Green Bay, his weight became an issue, with Packers coach Mike McCarthy ultimately calling out the running back for being too heavy. The former Alabama star subsequently spent the 2016 offseason getting in shape with the help of P90X.

    Seattle made sure to include weight incentives in the deal to try to get the running back to stay fit, giving him the best chance to be on top of his game. According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, Lacy had $55,000 on the line when he stepped on the scale:

    As tough as Mondays can be, this one turned out to be a good one for the former Pro Bowler:

    Lacy did pass the first weigh-in, but the goals will only get tougher as time goes on:

    If that kind of money is not enough incentive to make weight, nothing is.

