Eddie Lacy Cashes In on $55,000 in 1st Offseason Weigh-In with Seahawks

Eddie Lacy Cashes In on $55,000 in 1st Offseason Weigh-In with SeahawksMay 15, 2017
Although there are still four months until the NFL regular season kicks off, Monday was a big day for running back Eddie Lacy.
That's because he faced his first weigh-in since signing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason—with quite a bit of money in incentives at stake.
When Lacy was in Green Bay, his weight became an issue, with Packers coach Mike McCarthy ultimately calling out the running back for being too heavy. The former Alabama star subsequently spent the 2016 offseason getting in shape with the help of P90X.
Seattle made sure to include weight incentives in the deal to try to get the running back to stay fit, giving him the best chance to be on top of his game. According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, Lacy had $55,000 on the line when he stepped on the scale:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Today marks Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy's first weigh-in for his weight clause incentive. If he weighs 255 pounds or less, he earns $55,000.5/15/2017, 1:38:53 PM
As tough as Mondays can be, this one turned out to be a good one for the former Pro Bowler:
SportsTrust Advisors @_SportsTrust
First weigh-in in Seattle done: 253 ✔️ @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 https://t.co/qMGi1CUJKj5/15/2017, 4:51:20 PM
Field Yates @FieldYates
Lacy's agency confirms he made the first weight goal of 255 or under. That's $55,000 in the bank. https://t.co/wsGHcLmQKv5/15/2017, 4:53:14 PM
Lacy did pass the first weigh-in, but the goals will only get tougher as time goes on:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Eddie Lacy's weight incentives breakdown ($55k for each month achieved) May: 255 lbs June & August: 250 lbs September-December: 245 lbs3/16/2017, 11:36:28 PM
If that kind of money is not enough incentive to make weight, nothing is.