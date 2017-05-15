Diana Taurasi Married Penny Taylor a Day Before 2017 WNBA Season Opener

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi married former teammate and current Mercury director of player development Penny Taylor a day before Sunday's season-opening loss to the Dallas Wings.

"Just an amazing day, one of the happiest days we've ever had," Taurasi said, per Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic. "It would have been nice to follow it up with a win, but we're just really happy. It was one of the times where all our families were together, all the people we love and care for in the city that we met and evolved as teammates and wives now. It's been pretty cool."

Taurasi, 34, had never been previously married. Taylor, 36, was married for three years to Brazilian beach volleyball player Rodrigo Gil before divorcing.

