Patrick Mahomes Allegedly Robbed at Gunpoint

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County, Texas on Friday, according to Whitney Mayfield of KLTV.com.

Mahomes and three other people claimed they had been robbed after getting out of a vehicle in a driveway. The report states the group was then approached by a car carrying two men, with one said to have gestured as though he had a gun and demanded property be handed over.

The authorities arrested two suspects, Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34, and Billy Ray Johnson, 58, after the incident and were able to recover and return the property taken from the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick by the Chiefs in this year's NFL draft after spending three years at Texas Tech. He is expected to serve as the backup for incumbent starter and veteran Alex Smith.