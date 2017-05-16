Predicting New England Patriots' Stat Leaders in 2017

0 of 6

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

If there's one thing we know for certain about the New England Patriots, it's that winning means more than any individual statistic.

LeGarrette Blount rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season—pretty impressive numbers—but the team didn't make him an offseason priority. Why? Because the team felt that other options would give them a better chance of winning.

However, this doesn't mean the Patriots—and their fans—aren't going to pay attention to individual statistics. You've probably run into at least one fan who pointed to Tom Brady's 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions last season during an MVP debate.

This doesn't mean fans—and the Patriots—aren't interested in what some individual stats are going to look like in the future. Everyone wants to know if Brandin Cooks is going to rack up enough yards to justify his first-round price tag or if Rob Gronkowski is going to return from injury with a bang (and maybe 1,000 yards).

We're going to try to peer ahead here and predict the statistical leaders for the Patriots this season. We'll make predictions for the top three players in each major statistical category and provide analysis and reasoning for each.