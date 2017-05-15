4-Star Center Jeremiah Tilmon Commits to Missouri over UNC, Kentucky, Others

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Center Jeremiah Tilmon, a 4-star prospect from East Saint Louis, Illinois, has committed to Missouri, according to Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

Tilmon is No. 8 center in the class of 2017 and the No. 35 player overall, per Scout. The ranking site offered the following scouting report on Tilmon:

"At 6-10 and equipped with a 7-2 wingspan, Tilmon has good size and length for the center position. Tilmon is a good area rebounder and solid shot blocker. On the offensive end, Tilmon has good hands and touch around the basket. The form on his mid-range jumpers look good. The next step is developing consistency and a go-to move on offensive, as well as consistently playing hard."

New head coach Cuonzo Martin spoke about Tilmon's addition in a statement, per Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star:

"It's truly exciting to keep a young man like Jeremiah at home with Mizzou basketball. Jeremiah, as a player and person, possesses the type of skill and presence we'd like to become a staple of this program. We feel that he has the ability to become a game-changing presence on both ends of the floor. His parents, April and Jeremiah Sr., raised a son who we feel can really flourish at the University of Missouri."

The Tigers are having an excellent offseason. Martin already secured the commitment of the top prospect in the class of 2017, Michael Porter, and is also the front-runner for his brother, class of 2018 power forward Jontay Porter, per Daniels.

The team also added guards Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts, both 3-star prospects. Missouri now has Scout's No. 15 recruiting class for 2017.

That's excellent news for a program that hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2012-13 season and hasn't gotten past the Round of 32 since the 2008-09 campaign, when DeMarre Carroll led the team to the Elite Eight.

Now, Tilmon and Porter will join Jordan Barnett, Kevin Puryear and Terrence Phillips to give the Tigers an intriguing group of talent in the 2017-18 season. And given the relative dearth of talent the team possessed in the post, Tilmon will be expected to start immediately and make a major impact for Missouri.