PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jan Oblak and Marquinhos

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain could move for Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak as they revamp their goalkeeping options in the French capital.

According to L’Equipe (h/t Get Football News France), PSG are considering selling No. 1 Kevin Trapp and reserve 'keeper Alphonse Areola, with Oblak "top of their list" to arrive in Paris.

Oblak replaced Thibaut Courtois as he returned to parent club Chelsea after a long loan spell under coach Diego Simeone.

PSG will face competition from Manchester United for the player's signature, as the Red Devils contemplate replacements for David De Gea.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

According to Goal Spain (h/t Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News), Oblak's representative confirmed there is interest in his client.

The goalkeeper's agent, Miha Mlakar, said:

"His future? It’s too soon because there are still league games to play, but it’s true that, like I’ve always said, there’s a lot of interest in the best goalkeeper in the world.

"Above all, there are two clubs that are really interested in Oblak for next season. One is certainly from the United Kingdom. Italy? Please, is this a serious question? In Italy, only Juventus are at the top level and they have Buffon, who's now in the Champions League final."

The 24-year-old has once again excelled in La Liga, achieving 15 clean sheets in Spain's top division this term, according to Squawka.

Football writer and Manchester United fan, Liam Canning, advocated a move for the goalkeeper from the team he supports:

In other PSG news, Marquinhos has confirmed he will stay with the club next term after recent speculation linked him with United.

According to Canal+ (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal), the defender proclaimed he will stay loyal to the club.

"My future? I will be here next season to win back the title," said Marquinhos. "I will 100 per cent be Parisien."

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Marquinhos remains a developing talent, and he will be a vital component of the PSG squad next year.

The Brazil international is still only 23 and could develop into one of the best centre-backs in world football.

PSG are playing catchup in Ligue 1 after Monaco's recent success and performances, and the Paris side need to keep their best young talent as they consider superstar purchases in the summer.