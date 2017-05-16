Should He Stay or Should He Go? Assessing Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Conundrum

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Not until the summer will we find out if Daniel Sturridge's opening goal in Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday was a parting gift or the start of a new chapter in his Anfield career.

Played through by Philippe Coutinho's defence-splitting pass, the forward coolly opened the scoring in the 35th minute of what was a pivotal game in the Reds' quest to finish in the Premier League's top four.

The final scoreline suggested it was a walk in the old Olympic park for Jurgen Klopp's side. At the venue for the 2012 London Games, Liverpool produced a gold-medal display against opponents who failed to ever get out of the blocks.

Still, Liverpool had huffed and puffed to little effect, with Joel Matip hitting the bar with a header from a corner, before the returning Sturridge—making his first start since January 2— burst beyond a broken Hammers back line showing the same solidity as a digestive biscuit dunked for a second too long.

He rounded advancing goalkeeper Adrian thanks to a cheeky step-over and then rolled the ball into an empty net. Just like that, the Reds were ahead.

Both Jamie Carragher and Andy Townsend—former pros working as analysts for different television networks—spoke of how they expected Sturridge to finish once in the clear. While not quite automatic, there are few better at converting one-on-one opportunities.

For Sturridge, it was his 46th Premier League goal for the club since arriving from Chelsea in January 2013, moving him one ahead of the legendary Ian Rush on the all-time list.

However, it was also just the second time he had found the net in 2017, a year that has so far seen the player either sidelined through injury or stuck waiting to play a bit-part role from the bench.

And that, in a nutshell, is Daniel Sturridge. Betrayed by a fragile body, he frustratingly flashes signs of true class when fit to feature in the first team.

Goals like the one scored last weekend are why plenty of those who support the red half of Merseyside will hope Klopp perseveres with the 27-year-old beyond Sunday's home fixture with Middlesbrough.

Yet some will argue Sturridge is a luxury Liverpool can ill-afford to continue wasting both their time and resources on. How can you possibly build around someone incapable of remaining on the field?

The key factor with Sturridge is staying fit. Per Transfermarkt, he has missed 86 games since Brendan Rodgers bought him for an undisclosed fee somewhere in the region of £12 million.

"He has got quality. If he wants to stay at this level, this is probably his last chance," Rodgers said after completing the transfer, per Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph. Those words proved prophetic, albeit Liverpool's manager at the time perhaps didn't forecast health being the issue to hold back the player.

Anyway, he's someone else's problem now.

The current manager-player relationship at Liverpool feels like the footballing version of The Odd Couple. While Klopp is more akin to Felix—Jack Lemmon's neurotic character—Sturridge fits the bill as Oscar, the easy-going sportswriter played in the film adaption of Neil Simon's play by Walter Matthau.



Often setting his XI up in a 4-3-3 formation, Klopp loves Roberto Firmino as the spearhead of his attack. What the Brazilian lacks in attacking finesse he makes up with his willingness to work for the cause, including being the lead trigger for the counter-press.

Yet with Firmino, who has still scored 12 goals this season, sidelined for the trip to West Ham, the Reds boss demonstrated a willingness to build a team around the available parts.

Rather than just pick Sturridge as a direct replacement for Firmino, a role he does not suit, the system was changed. Not only did it benefit the new face but also Coutinho, who dazzled at the head of a midfield diamond after spending the majority of his season positioned out wide.

With Divock Origi alongside him to occupy defenders, Sturridge was free to roam. That's just what he did for his goal, too, bursting into space with a run from the right-hand side.

The tactical switch shows that while their footballing philosophies may not be intertwined, Klopp and Sturridge understand that, just like Oscar and Felix, they can still be of benefit to each other. When the latter was substituted in the closing minutes, the pair shared a hug.

"The manager has shown faith in me, and we have a good relationship as well," the former Manchester City striker said after the game, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

Despite the victory, there is no certainty the relationship is set to last much longer. The energetic Klopp and laid-back Sturridge are not a match made in heaven.

Sturridge added in his post-match interview how he has no worries about next season, according to Pearce. It's not like he won't attract interest; if Liverpool decide to sell in the summer months, there will be several clubs waiting to pounce for a proven marksman in the top flight.

West Ham were strongly linked with a move even before getting a close-up glimpse of his finishing abilities at the weekend.

Per Tony Stenson of the Daily Star, Hammers manager Slaven Bilic said: "We are going to have to take some risks because we are not a Real Madrid or a Manchester United." Signing a player with a longer list of injuries than Evel Knievel is a gamble, for sure.

Picking other potential landing spots in the Premier League is a little trickier.

None of the other teams in the top six appear likely destinations. Arsenal have Danny Welbeck—another English forward who has had injury setbacks—in reserve, Harry Kane is ensconced as Tottenham's top target man, and neither Chelsea nor Manchester City are likely to want him back again.

With Manchester United eyeing bigger names abroad and Everton a little too close to his current home, it may mean a step back is necessary to kick-start a career that, at the moment, is in danger of being good rather than great.

So what about a move overseas?

So what about a move overseas?

It feels too early yet for Sturridge to consider a switch to an MLS franchise, while heading to China would line his pockets but do little for his international chances. Disappearing to the Far East would feel like an admission his best days are already behind him.

Paris Saint-Germain would be a far better option. Although Edinson Cavani has enjoyed a stunning season, the Ligue 1 giants were "heavily considering" a loan approach for Liverpool's No. 15 in the last January transfer window, according to Melissa Reddy and Loic Tanzi of Goal.com.

If talk of a switch to PSG seems tough to believe, remember Sturridge has scored a goal every 0.523 games for Liverpool. Only Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Michael Owen have a better strike-rate in the Premier League era, per LFC History.

Moving to the French capital would guarantee the chance to play in next season's Champions League, even if it might also mean playing second fiddle behind the prolific Cavani.

Right now, though, Sturridge is back in a leading role at Liverpool. Having played the part of Robin to Suarez's Batman in the 2013/14 title bid, he now has the chance to be the hero all by himself.

