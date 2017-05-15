    Orlando Franklin Reportedly Released by Chargers After 2 Seasons

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2017

    San Diego Chargers' Orlando Franklin (74) on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
    Bob Leverone/Associated Press

    After taking two guards in last month's NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers are moving on from guard Orlando Franklin.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers are releasing the veteran lineman Monday.

    Franklin, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $36.5 million contract in 2015 ($20 million guaranteed). He was due a $6 million base salary next season.

