Orlando Franklin Reportedly Released by Chargers After 2 Seasons

After taking two guards in last month's NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers are moving on from guard Orlando Franklin.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers are releasing the veteran lineman Monday.

Franklin, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $36.5 million contract in 2015 ($20 million guaranteed). He was due a $6 million base salary next season.

