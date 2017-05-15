Premier League Fixtures: EPL Schedule, Live Stream and Score Predictions

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea have been confirmed as the Premier League champions while Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City will be relegated, and that means the focus of supporters in the final week of the campaign will be on the battle to finish among the top four places.

Manchester City can confirm their UEFA Champions League status for next season if they win either of their final two games, with West Bromwich Albion visiting the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday before a visit to Watford on Sunday.

Liverpool are the big favourites to clinch the other spot behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur; a win against Middlesbrough at Anfield would be enough. Arsenal need to beat Sunderland and Everton in their remaining fixtures and hope either City or Liverpool suffer an unexpected slip-up.

It may not be the most enthralling end to the season, but the final week should be fascinating nonetheless. Here are all the remaining games, details on where you can catch the action via a live stream and a look at two of the standout contests still to come.

Premier League 2016-17: Upcoming Fixtures Date Time (BST) Fixture Prediction Tuesday, May 16 7:45 p.m. Arsenal vs. Sunderland 3-0 Tuesday, May 16 8 p.m. Manchester City vs. West Brom* 2-0 Wednesday, May 17 7:45 p.m. Southampton vs. Manchester United* 1-1 Thursday, May 18 7:45 p.m. Leicester City vs.Tottenham* 1-2 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Everton 2-1 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace 1-0 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough 4-0 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Watford vs. Manchester City 1-3 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Swansea City vs. West Brom 2-1 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Tottenham 1-2 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Sunderland 3-0 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Burnley vs. West Ham United 2-1 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Leicester City vs. Bournemouth 2-2 Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Southampton vs. Stoke City 1-1 BBC Sport

A selection of games on Sunday will be chosen to broadcast later this week

Matches can be streamed via the NBC Sports App (U.S.)

*Can be streamed via Sky Go (UK)

Arsenal vs. Sunderland

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

It's no surprise to see Arsenal finishing the season strongly as they have done so often in recent seasons. But this term, their surge came a little late, with a Champions League place set to escape them for the first time since manager Arsene Wenger took over in 1996.

All the Gunners can do is pick up maximum points and hope Liverpool suffer a stumble against Championship-bound Middlesbrough at this stage. Gunnerblog suggested the team only have themselves to blame in leaving their fate in the hands of others:

At least the supporters will be confident their men can take six points from six. They've been in good form as of late, with a win at Stoke City the standout performance the team have turned in in 2017.

Arsenal started the match at the Bet365 Stadium with so much conviction, with the attacking trio of Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil causing problems aplenty. They were all on the scoresheet in a lopsided contest.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sanchez continues to purr at this late stage of the season, too. The Chilean suffered a recent spell where his standards slipped, but he's been back at his best again in recent weeks. Per OptaJoe, Sunderland need to be wary of him:

In truth, Tuesday's clash should be another lopsided one, with Sunderland showing exactly why they are bottom of the pile on Saturday in their horrid loss to Swansea.

Provided no complacency creeps into their game, expect the irrepressible Sanchez to guide the Gunners to another key win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Regardless of what happens at Arsenal on Tuesday and Sunday, Liverpool can secure their spot in the top four with three points against Boro. And based on the way they swept aside a disjointed and disinterested West Ham United in their previous outing, there'll be a lot of confidence of doing exactly that.

The Reds were too energetic, too incisive and too clinical in the final third, with a 4-0 victory eventually a flattering scoreline for their atrocious hosts.

The man pulling the strings behind the triumph was Philippe Coutinho, who operated in a central midfield berth; he’s been used out on the left for much of the campaign. James Gheerbrant of The Times enjoyed his display:

Indeed, the Brazilian was on hand to score twice in the second period having set up Daniel Sturridge with a brilliant through ball in the first half. Coutinho has found his form at the perfect time for the Reds.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

There have been some concerns about the team's displays at Anfield lately, with no wins in their last three matches. Liverpool have been held to draws by Bournemouth and Southampton in front of their own fans, with those ties sandwiching a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Joe.co.uk joked they can see Jurgen Klopp's men slipping up in this one:

But a cacophony of enthusiasm will greet the Reds here, as they look to book a place alongside Europe's elite next season for the first time since 2014-15.

Boro will want to give a strong account of themselves before they head back down to the second tier and they have dug in to earn draws away at Manchester City and Arsenal this season. But there'll be an urgency about Liverpool given what's on the line. Expect them to finish an encouraging term in style.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Middlesbrough