Premier League Fixtures: EPL Schedule, Live Stream and Score Predictions

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2017

    Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (CL), Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (CR) and teammates celebrate their third goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium, in east London on May 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Chelsea have been confirmed as the Premier League champions while Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City will be relegated, and that means the focus of supporters in the final week of the campaign will be on the battle to finish among the top four places.

    Manchester City can confirm their UEFA Champions League status for next season if they win either of their final two games, with West Bromwich Albion visiting the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday before a visit to Watford on Sunday.

    Liverpool are the big favourites to clinch the other spot behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur; a win against Middlesbrough at Anfield would be enough. Arsenal need to beat Sunderland and Everton in their remaining fixtures and hope either City or Liverpool suffer an unexpected slip-up.

    It may not be the most enthralling end to the season, but the final week should be fascinating nonetheless. Here are all the remaining games, details on where you can catch the action via a live stream and a look at two of the standout contests still to come.

    Premier League 2016-17: Upcoming Fixtures
    DateTime (BST)FixturePrediction
    Tuesday, May 167:45 p.m.Arsenal vs. Sunderland3-0
    Tuesday, May 168 p.m.Manchester City vs. West Brom*2-0
    Wednesday, May 177:45 p.m.Southampton vs. Manchester United*1-1
    Thursday, May 187:45 p.m.Leicester City vs.Tottenham*1-2
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Arsenal vs. Everton2-1
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace1-0
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough4-0
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Watford vs. Manchester City1-3
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Swansea City vs. West Brom2-1
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Hull City vs. Tottenham1-2
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Chelsea vs. Sunderland3-0
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Burnley vs. West Ham United2-1
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Leicester City vs. Bournemouth2-2
    Sunday, May 213 p.m.Southampton vs. Stoke City1-1
    A selection of games on Sunday will be chosen to broadcast later this week

    Matches can be streamed via the NBC Sports App (U.S.)

    *Can be streamed via Sky Go (UK)

         

    Arsenal vs. Sunderland

    Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes (R) gestures on the touchline next to Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Arsenal at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northeast Eng
    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    It's no surprise to see Arsenal finishing the season strongly as they have done so often in recent seasons. But this term, their surge came a little late, with a Champions League place set to escape them for the first time since manager Arsene Wenger took over in 1996.

    All the Gunners can do is pick up maximum points and hope Liverpool suffer a stumble against Championship-bound Middlesbrough at this stage. Gunnerblog suggested the team only have themselves to blame in leaving their fate in the hands of others:

    At least the supporters will be confident their men can take six points from six. They've been in good form as of late, with a win at Stoke City the standout performance the team have turned in in 2017.

    Arsenal started the match at the Bet365 Stadium with so much conviction, with the attacking trio of Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil causing problems aplenty. They were all on the scoresheet in a lopsided contest.

    Sanchez has been superb as of late.
    Sanchez has been superb as of late.Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Sanchez continues to purr at this late stage of the season, too. The Chilean suffered a recent spell where his standards slipped, but he's been back at his best again in recent weeks. Per OptaJoe, Sunderland need to be wary of him:

    In truth, Tuesday's clash should be another lopsided one, with Sunderland showing exactly why they are bottom of the pile on Saturday in their horrid loss to Swansea.

    Provided no complacency creeps into their game, expect the irrepressible Sanchez to guide the Gunners to another key win.

    Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

         

    Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

    STRATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on May 14, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty
    Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    Regardless of what happens at Arsenal on Tuesday and Sunday, Liverpool can secure their spot in the top four with three points against Boro. And based on the way they swept aside a disjointed and disinterested West Ham United in their previous outing, there'll be a lot of confidence of doing exactly that.

    The Reds were too energetic, too incisive and too clinical in the final third, with a 4-0 victory eventually a flattering scoreline for their atrocious hosts.

    The man pulling the strings behind the triumph was Philippe Coutinho, who operated in a central midfield berth; he’s been used out on the left for much of the campaign. James Gheerbrant of The Times enjoyed his display:

    Indeed, the Brazilian was on hand to score twice in the second period having set up Daniel Sturridge with a brilliant through ball in the first half. Coutinho has found his form at the perfect time for the Reds.

    Klopp will be keen to see his side clinch Champions League football.
    Klopp will be keen to see his side clinch Champions League football.Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    There have been some concerns about the team's displays at Anfield lately, with no wins in their last three matches. Liverpool have been held to draws by Bournemouth and Southampton in front of their own fans, with those ties sandwiching a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

    Joe.co.uk joked they can see Jurgen Klopp's men slipping up in this one:

    But a cacophony of enthusiasm will greet the Reds here, as they look to book a place alongside Europe's elite next season for the first time since 2014-15.

    Boro will want to give a strong account of themselves before they head back down to the second tier and they have dug in to earn draws away at Manchester City and Arsenal this season. But there'll be an urgency about Liverpool given what's on the line. Expect them to finish an encouraging term in style.

    Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Middlesbrough