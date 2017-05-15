    Stephen Curry Records 2nd 40-Plus-Point Playoff Performance vs. Spurs

    Fact: Stephen Curry had 40 points in the Golden State Warriors' 113-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. It was his second 40-plus-point playoff performance against San Antonio, joining Amar'e Stoudemire, Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to have multiple such games.

