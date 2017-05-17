Breaking Down Dallas Cowboys' Deepest, Thinnest Roster Spots

2 of 8

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Right tackle is one of the weaker spots on the entire Cowboys roster. Once Doug Free retired, it left a gaping hole on the right side of the offensive line. As of now, third-year player Chaz Green will be given every opportunity to start at right tackle (we will get to La'el Collins shortly).

The book is out on Green, and it's been the same story ever since he was in college. When he's healthy, he has the potential to be one of the better right tackles in the NFL. He has the movement skills to play left or right tackle, but also the natural power to drive defenders off the ball with ease. Whenever Green is on the field, you can expect high-quality play from him.

However, his availability is a problem. In two years in the NFL, Green has missed 29 of a possible 33 games. Even in college, Green dealt with multiple injuries, including a torn labrum that caused him to miss the entire 2013 season. It will be awfully tough for the Cowboys to put much faith in him heading into 2017.

Behind Green is recently signed Byron Bell. While he has experience playing right tackle, his best spot is inside as a guard. Even at guard, Bell isn't much more than a journeyman who isn't a lock to be on the 53-man roster.

Because of their lack of depth, the Cowboys have been tinkering with the idea of moving Collins to right tackle. While that may be the best move for Collins' future, his best play comes at left guard. Moving him creates another hole at left guard, a spot where they are already shallow. If Green can't prove to be a reliable option at right tackle, look for the Cowboys to explore the market for a veteran tackle.