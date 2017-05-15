David Price Feels 'Ready to Go' After Simulated Game in Rehab for Elbow Injury

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price said he feels ready to return to the rotation after throwing 75 pitches in a simulated game Sunday.

"If I didn't feel confident in my abilities to go out there and pitch well, I wouldn't do it," Price said, per Trevor Hass of MLB.com. "I wouldn't put myself at risk, and I wouldn't put the team at risk. We've taken a good amount of time since it happened. I feel like I'm ready to go."

Price was originally scheduled to pitch a rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket, which was postponed by rain. He instead threw 75 pitches to Blake Swihart and Aneury Tavarez in a batting cage to test an elbow strain suffered in March.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Price will make a rehab start Friday for Pawtucket.

"Looking to get between 85 and 90 [pitches] at that point, and then we'll re-evaluate the following Friday and wouldn't rule out his return to us if everything goes according to plan," Farrell said.

Price, 31, has not pitched this season after first suffering a strained left elbow during spring training. He went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 2016, the first year of a $217 million contract. To many it was seen as a disappointment for the former Cy Young winner, whose ERA had topped 3.5 only two previous times in his career.

Price nonetheless still had a solid 4.5 WAR, per FanGraphs, and had peripheral numbers that indicated he was due for a bounce back.