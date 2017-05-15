David Price Feels 'Ready to Go' After Simulated Game in Rehab for Elbow Injury

David Price Feels 'Ready to Go' After Simulated Game in Rehab for Elbow InjuryMay 15, 2017
Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price said he feels ready to return to the rotation after throwing 75 pitches in a simulated game Sunday.
"If I didn't feel confident in my abilities to go out there and pitch well, I wouldn't do it," Price said, per Trevor Hass of MLB.com. "I wouldn't put myself at risk, and I wouldn't put the team at risk. We've taken a good amount of time since it happened. I feel like I'm ready to go."
Trevor Hass @TrevorHass
David Price: "I feel like I'm ready to go." Video from Pawtucket, where he threw 5 innings/75 pitches in a sim game: https://t.co/VD9DPdOrbB5/14/2017, 7:34:59 PM
Price was originally scheduled to pitch a rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket, which was postponed by rain. He instead threw 75 pitches to Blake Swihart and Aneury Tavarez in a batting cage to test an elbow strain suffered in March.
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Price will make a rehab start Friday for Pawtucket.
"Looking to get between 85 and 90 [pitches] at that point, and then we'll re-evaluate the following Friday and wouldn't rule out his return to us if everything goes according to plan," Farrell said.
Price, 31, has not pitched this season after first suffering a strained left elbow during spring training. He went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 2016, the first year of a $217 million contract. To many it was seen as a disappointment for the former Cy Young winner, whose ERA had topped 3.5 only two previous times in his career.
Price nonetheless still had a solid 4.5 WAR, per FanGraphs, and had peripheral numbers that indicated he was due for a bounce back.