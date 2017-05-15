Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Playoff Betting Pick

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

In a second-round series that has seen the home team go 6-0 so far, the top-seeded Boston Celtics will have that edge against the fourth-seeded Washington Wizards as solid favorites for Game 7 on Monday.

The Wizards staved off elimination with a 92-91 win over the Celtics in Game 6 on a three-pointer by John Wall with 3.5 seconds left but failed to cover as five-point chalk.

Point spread: The Celtics opened as four-point favorites; the total is at 210.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 112.6-112.4, Wizards (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Wizards can cover the spread

Washington hopes to take Boston's Game 6 approach and obviously go one step further by bringing home one more win and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics led 42-41 at halftime and 69-66 at the end of the third quarter, keeping the game close enough to cover the spread until the final buzzer sounded.

The Wizards have the confidence that they can finish this series with a win by doing the same thing—hanging around and staying close, which should at least lead to a cover.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston still managed to cover the spread despite the team's toughest home test in Game 2, rallying back at the end of regulation and cruising to a 10-point overtime victory. The Celtics have won eight straight over the Wizards at home both straight up and against the spread, dating back to the 2014 regular season.

All of those previous eight home meetings have been decided by eight points or more, and another win by that margin would be enough to cover again.

Smart betting pick

The road team has only won 22 of the previous 100 Game 7s SU, so the odds are definitely against Washington pulling off the upset. Boston's home-court advantage in this series has also been outstanding compared to how the team played at TD Garden in the first round versus the Chicago Bulls.

That said, the Celtics certainly look to be the best bet here, to win and cover the spread at online sports betting sites. While Wall was the difference in Game 6, Isaiah Thomas will counter with another huge effort in Game 7 to help Boston move on.

NBA betting trends

Washington is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

Washington is 1-5 ATS in its last six games on the road.

Boston is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.