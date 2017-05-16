MLB Trade Market Watch: Predicting the Biggest Names Who'll Be Up for Grabs

8 of 8

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

RHP Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Will anyone be willing to meet the Rays' asking price for closer Alex Colome?

The Washington Nationals balked at including top prospect Victor Robles during the offseason, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, if that gives an idea of what Tampa Bay is looking for in exchange for its All-Star closer.

The 28-year-old has converted 46 of 51 save chances with a 1.95 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 since the start of last season, and his team control through the 2020 campaign makes him incredibly valuable.

RHP Addison Reed, New York Mets

We've already mentioned Neil Walker and Jay Bruce as potential trade chips if the Mets aren't able to climb back into the playoff hunt and decide to sell, and setup man/fill-in closer Addison Reed is part of that group.

The 28-year-old was arguably the league's best setup man last season, and he's been solid once again this year with a 3.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 23-0 K-BB ratio over 18.2 innings with four saves and four holds.

He's making a hefty $7.75 million this season in his final year of arbitration, but teams have shown a willingness to pay a high price for rental relievers in recent years.

RHP David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

The rebuilding White Sox don't have much use for a closer with a $12 million salary for this season and a $13 million price tag next year.

The 32-year-old has racked up 30-plus saves in each of the past three seasons, and he's gone five-for-six with a 2.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 14.2 K/9 in 12 appearances this year.

Robertson was a popular name on the offseason trade market, and the Nationals have continued to show interest, per CBS Chicago's Bruce Levine, so don't be surprised if they revisit those trade talks this summer.

RHP Anthony Swarzak, Chicago White Sox

Anthony Swarzak has quietly been one of the league's most effective relievers this season, rattling off 19.2 scoreless innings and allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out 22.

The 31-year-old signed a minor league deal in the offseason, and he's making just $900,000, so he's as cheap as it comes for a rental. There's really no reason for the White Sox not to flip him if he continues his lights-out performance.

LHP Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates flipped All-Star closer Mark Melancon last summer, and they could look to do the same with his replacement, Tony Watson, as he's set for his own trip to free agency next winter.

The 31-year-old has been one of the league's best left-handed relievers for several years, and even if a team isn't looking to bring him aboard as a closer, he could still fetch a hefty return in a setup role.

Since the start of 2013, he's pitched to a 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 120 holds and 28 saves. That includes converting eight of nine save chances with a 1.62 ERA so far this season as he's proved his mettle in the ninth-inning role.

LHP Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

The Tigers received significant interest in Justin Wilson during the offseason, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, and that figures to be the case once again this summer.

The 29-year-old has supplanted struggling veteran Francisco Rodriguez in the closer's role, and he's been nothing short of dominant this year.

Over 17 appearances, he's posted a 1.15 ERA, 0.51 WHIP and 14.9 K/9 with eight holds and two saves, and he comes with team control through the 2018 season, so the asking price figures to be steep.

Other Notable RP Who Could be on the Move: Joaquin Benoit (PHI), Craig Breslow (MIN), Kelvin Herrera (KC), Brandon Kintzler (MIN), Pat Neshek (PHI), Juan Nicasio (PIT), Drew Storen (CIN)

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs and accurate through May 14, while contract information comes via Spotrac.