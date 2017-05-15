Tom Brady Says He Was in Awe of Michael Jordan, Talks Retirement with ESPN

Steven Senne/Associated Press

After winning his third NBA championship last season, LeBron James said the only thing motivating him was his chase of unseating Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to live.

Tom Brady apparently has a similar goal—only his is to usurp Jordan as the greatest athlete in U.S. sports history.

"I was in awe of Michael Jordan," Brady told ESPN.com's Ian O'Connor, "and I still am in awe of what he was and what he meant. ... He was such an effortless player. He put a lot of effort in, but there's an art and a beauty to the way he played the game. That was a very inspiring thing."

Brady, who turns 40 in August, won his fifth Super Bowl in February by engineering the greatest comeback in the game's history in a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He holds nearly every Super Bowl record for quarterbacks, and the fifth ring all but clinched he'll retire as the greatest player to play his position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.