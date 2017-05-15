Tottenham Transfer News: Dele Alli Talks Future Amid Latest Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has refused to rule out a move away from the club as rumours linking him to Real Madrid persist.

The England international and two-time PFA Young Player of the Year told Sky Sports he does not want to predict what will happen in the future (via Alex Richards in the Mirror):

"It's important you enjoy the journey, whether I end up at Tottenham for the next 15 years and retire here [or leave]. I think it's important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future. The way football is, anything can happen at any time. I will enjoy my time here now; who knows what will happen in the future."

Per Richards, Alli's impressive form for Spurs since he joined the club in 2015 has led to talk of a big-money move to Los Blancos.

The 21-year-old followed up a hugely impressive debut season in the Premier League in 2015-16, during which he netted 10 goals and provided nine assists, with an even better return in this campaign, per Squawka:

Despite Alli's impressive showing and the excellent side manager Mauricio Pochettino has built, Spurs have not won any silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

Conversely, Real are perennial challengers for the UEFA Champions League and La Liga and could win both trophies in 2016-17.

The attraction of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, then, is obvious.

It is also a relatively well-trodden route, with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric both having left Spurs for Real in the past five years.

Englishman Alli's contract with Spurs runs to 2022. However, he could be offered improved terms, with Real and Barcelona prepared to offer over £85 million to prise him away from north London, per Steve Stammers in the Mirror.

It seems clear Alli could envisage himself playing abroad, but it would be a surprise if he departed Spurs this summer given they appear to be edging closer to a Premier League title win.