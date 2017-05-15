European Club Rankings: Real Madrid Pass the Test; Roma Crack Serie A Open

0 of 13

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Did Real Madrid just finish off La Liga's title race? Their tussle with Sevilla on Sunday seemed the most likely chance of them dropping points, but they emerged with a 4-1 win that all but killed Barcelona's slim hopes of a third straight championship.

Things panned out slightly differently in Italy, where AS Roma's win over Juventus clouded things at the top; there are still three teams that can win Serie A. England's top-four race continues to fascinate, while last week saw the participants of the Europa League and Champions League finals confirmed.

That's a lot to sink your teeth into.

The rankings are season-long in their measurement of clubs. Previous editions only took recent form into account (spanning four to six weeks), but this version tracks teams throughout 2016-17.

Teams that have lost the fewest games in all competitions naturally rank higher, and Champions League form and presence is used as a tiebreaker for those with similar records.