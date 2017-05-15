Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea could reportedly be set to use Michy Batshuayi as a makeweight in order to land Everton striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, the Blues are undecided on what to do with the forward, who has been almost entirely restricted to cameos this season after arriving for £33 million last summer.

Chelsea are said to be open to keeping him and giving him more game time next year but could also use him "as a bargaining chip" to sign Lukaku, who is one of their top targets.

Batshuayi has played just 588 minutes of senior football for the Blues but has nevertheless managed to score six goals and provide three assists for his team-mates.

He has made his brief time on the pitch count, per Squawka Football:

On Friday, he scored the winning goal as Chelsea beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 to secure the Premier League title.

Afterward, he joked about his lack of game time with team-mate Nathaniel Chalobah via Twitter:

The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Olympique de Marseille on the back of an excellent campaign, during which he bagged 23 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

He has been given little opportunity to showcase his talents at Chelsea but done enough to impress, so he does warrant a more important role at the club.

Likewise, his inclusion in any deal for Lukaku would mitigate the Toffees' loss. Batshuayi's compatriot has enjoyed an outstanding season, per Squawka Football:

The 24-year-old is a prolific goalscorer, with over 150 senior goals to his name for club and country already, and he would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Batshuayi for Chelsea.

Everton would likely prefer to keep the more proven Lukaku, but his departure feels inevitable.

If they can receive a hefty fee plus a promising player like Batshuayi for him, then that could represent good business for all concerned.