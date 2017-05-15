Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta Contract

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Lionel Messi reportedly wants assurances from Barcelona that they will sign five new players this summer before putting pen to paper on his contract renewal.

According to Diario Gol (h/t Bruce Archer of The Express), Messi has grown frustrated with Barcelona this season having exited the UEFA Champions League final at the hands of Juventus in the quarter-final, while Real Madrid look set to win La Liga.

To restore Barca's domestic and European dominance, the Argentinian wants the club to bring in "a centre-back, right-back, a midfielder to replace [Andres] Iniesta, a forward and another forward for the bench."

Messi has enjoyed yet another stellar season at the Camp Nou, notching 51 goals and 18 assists in 50 matches.

He hit one of his most impressive milestones yet with the club in April, per Sky Sports Statto:

However, the club has become increasingly reliant on Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez to dig the team out of trouble, and the trio have papered over some large cracks this year, with investment clearly needed.

The Blaugrana have failed to replace Dani Alves at right-back, Iniesta's powers are slowly waning as he gets older and Paco Alcacer has struggled to share the burden up front, netting just seven goals in all competitions, four of which came in April.

According to football journalist Rafael Hernandez, Barca believe Messi will sign a new contract, though, and they are indeed prepared to spend this summer:

The club may or may not recruit in all five positions, but a right-back and a midfielder are a must.

Like Messi, Iniesta's contract also runs out in June 2018, but he is not yet given thought to a new deal, per Barcelona TV (h/t Sport): "It's a circumstance that right now I don't have in my head. I have a year more here, I am very happy where I am. We will see what happens in the future. I would like that the year to come would be a success in all senses, on a collective level as well as personal."

The Spaniard's form and particularly fitness have declined somewhat of late, and he has produced just one goal and six assists this season in all competitions.

While they are becoming less frequent, Iniesta can still produce moments of genius from time to time. La Liga hailed him when he recently celebrated his birthday:

The midfielder will be 34 come the end of next season, so if he does extend his deal at the club, it's likely to be fairly short term.

Iniesta has spent his entire career with Barcelona, so he may well opt to finish it there, too—though he could end up following Xavi Hernandez's path with a lucrative deal elsewhere to see out his final years as a player.