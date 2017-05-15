Manchester United Transfer News: Eric Dier, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly planning a triple summer move worth £110 million for Tottenham Hotspur trio Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

According to Steve Millar in the Daily Star, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho will look to tempt the Spurs and England stars by offering to double their wages to more than £100,000 per week. Manchester City are also said to be interested in Walker and Rose.

Millar said that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has a strained relationship with the £40 million-rated Walker. Rose is reportedly valued at around £30 million, and the piece notes that United will test Tottenham with a £40 million bid for Dier.

While right-back Walker may be the most readily available of United's Spurs targets, he is arguably the one the Red Devils need the least.

The 26-year-old is a high-quality player, but United right-back Antonio Valencia has been excellent in 2016-17, with Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe one of his admirers:

Conversely, the left-back position has been problematic for United this season, with Luke Shaw failing to live up to his potential and struggling with injuries.

Adding Rose, 26, to United's squad would potentially fix that issues, although it could spell the end of Shaw's Old Trafford career.

Meanwhile, Dier could be a fine addition to United's squad as a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Michael Carrick and partner for Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

His defensive instincts could make him a fine foil for Frenchman Pogba, as Dier's inclination is to sit deeper and allow others to roam.

Dier, 23, impressed greatly in defensive midfield for Spurs last term. In 2016-17, he has been deployed more regularly as a centre-back, but only because of a system change and the summer addition of Victor Wanyama.

His versatility is likely attractive to Mourinho, as the lack of depth in United's squad has been exposed by their recent injury crisis.

There is little doubt Spurs will fight hard to keep hold of Dier, Walker and Rose, but they would all be decent additions to United's squad, and the Manchester outfit have the funds to put forward tempting offers.