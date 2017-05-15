Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez 'Welcome' at PSG, Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has said Alexis Sanchez would be "welcome" at the Parc des Princes should he move from Arsenal to the Ligue 1 giants in the summer.

Sanchez has still yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium despite a reported £300,000-a-week offer, and he is reportedly being monitored by a number of top European clubs, including PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus, as he has only a season remaining on his current deal, per Vaishali Bhardwaj in the Evening Standard.

Talking about the potential of PSG going after both Chilean Sanchez and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cavani said both would be welcome despite the fact they would compete for his starting striker's spot, per Canal Football Club (via Bhardwaj).

"If they come, they are welcome," Cavani said. "We always hope that new players complete the team with their qualities. As for what the club is missing, I will never tell you. For me, my team-mates are the best."

PSG certainly have the funds to make a competitive bid for Sanchez, who has also been previously linked with a £55 million move to Bayern Munich, per Sam Wallace and Jason Burt in The Telegraph.

Per Bhardwaj, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident Sanchez will remain at the north London club.

However, with the Gunners struggling to finish the 2016-17 season in the Premier League's top four, it seems likely Sanchez could be tempted elsewhere by the offer of UEFA Champions League football.

Sanchez, 28, is arguably Arsenal's most important player. The current campaign has been his most successful so far in goalscoring terms since his £35 million move to Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014, per WhoScored.com:

Sanchez could likely thrive in Ligue 1, and he and Cavani have the potential to be a devastating duo in attack.

It would be a huge blow for Arsenal were they to lose Sanchez, but it seems likely there will be a number of high-profile suitors for the Chile international this summer.

Should he not sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will surely be forced to sell him at the end of the season rather than let him go for free when his deal expires in 2018.