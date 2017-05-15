Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Points Table on May 15

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

It's as you were in the race for the Golden Shoe, as neither Lionel Messi nor Bas Dost were able to get on the scoresheet over the weekend.

There was plenty of activity behind the pair, though, as Bundesliga duo Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued their race to become the top scorer in the German top flight.

Lewandowski advanced his cause with two goals in Bayern Munich's sensational 5-4 win over RB Leipzig, while Aubameyang netted in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Here is how the race stands as the season edges nearer to its conclusion:

2016-17 European Golden Shoe Standings: May 15 Position Player Club Goals x Constant Points 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona 35 x 2.0 70.0 2. Bas Dost Sporting CP 31 x 2.0 62.0 3. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 30 x 2.0 60.0 4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 29 x 2.0 58.0 5. Luis Suarez Barcelona 28 x 2.0 56.0 6. Edin Dzeko Roma 27 x 2.0 54.0 7. Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 35 x 1.5 52.5 T8. Andrea Belotti Torino 25 x 2.0 50.0 T8. Anthony Modeste FC Cologne 25 x 2.0 50.0 T8. Dries Mertens Napoli 25 x 2.0 50.0 Various

Rules: Each European League is assigned a difficulty rating by UEFA between one and two, which is then multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their overall points total.

For example, La Liga and the Bundesliga have the maximum rating of two and so goals are worth two points each, while Ligue 1 has a rating of 1.5.

Bundesliga Race Goes Down to the Wire

Lewandowski played a key role on Saturday as Bayern came from behind to beat Leipzig in one of the most remarkable games of the season.

The Pole cancelled out Marcel Sabitzer's early opener from the penalty spot, and with the champions 4-2 down with six minutes of normal time remaining, he nodded in a rebound after Arjen Robben crashed an effort on to the crossbar.

David Alaba and Robben completed the comeback in injury time, per BT Sport Football:

Bundesliga expert Alex Chaffer hailed the Poland international's incredible season:

His first goal also saw him reach an impressive milestone in the German top flight:

Lewandowski will win his third Bundesliga golden boot if things stay as they are, but Aubameyang will hope to win it for the first time by overtaking him in the final weekend of the season.

The Gabon striker is just one behind, having found the net himself on Saturday. Alfred Finnbogason had opened the scoring 28 minutes in, but just four minutes later, Aubameyang equalised when he turned in Shinji Kagawa's low effort.

It will all come down to the final match, where Lewandowski's Bayern will be at home to sixth-placed Freiburg and Aubameyang's Dortmund will be at home to eighth-placed Werder Bremen.

Lucas de Leon/Associated Press

Neymar grabbed the headlines in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Las Palmas with a hat-trick, but it is Luis Suarez who will finish as La Liga's second top scorer behind Messi, and he added to his tally on Sunday with a delightful dink over the goalkeeper after being sent clear.

Dries Mertens has given himself a slim chance of finishing as capocannoniere in Serie A, as he found the net in Napoli's 5-0 win over Torino, cutting in from the left and firing past Joe Hart at his near post.

Football Italia broke down the race to finish as Serie A's top scorer:

There are still two weeks of the season left in Italy, so it's still wide open.

It's a closed book in France, though, as Edinson Cavani has run away with it. The Uruguayan struck twice for Paris Saint-Germain as they beat Saint-Etienne 5-0, taking his tally to 35 league goals for the season.

Ligue 1's lower difficulty rating has ensured he won't be in contention to win the golden shoe, but he has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign nonetheless.