Kawhi Leonard Likely Out for Game 2 vs. Warriors with Ankle Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Any chance the San Antonio Spurs have at beating the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals rests largely on Kawhi Leonard's availability. On Monday, head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters his star player would likely be unavailable for Game 2 due to an ankle injury.

Popovich added Leonard is currently undergoing an MRI.

Leonard aggravated the injury when he landed on Zaza Pachulia's foot during Sunday's Game 1. Golden State took over the contest and won 113-111 after San Antonio's MVP candidate exited with what the Spurs announced as a sprained left ankle.

It was a devastating blow for San Antonio after Leonard poured in 26 points in 24 minutes. CBS Sports illustrated just how much the contest swung in his absence:

Leonard initially hurt himself during Game 5 of the second round against the Houston Rockets. While the Spurs prevailed in overtime of Game 5 and in Game 6 without him, playing the Warriors is a much more daunting task, and Leonard is their leader on both sides of the floor.

San Antonio now faces the assignment of stopping the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the two-time defending Western Conference champions without Leonard for Tuesday's Game 2 and potentially beyond. The Spurs can at least take solace knowing Jonathon Simmons and Kyle Anderson have each played well for stretches during the postseason.

The entire team will need to be at its absolute best Tuesday without Leonard to avoid a repeat from the end of Game 1.