Ranking the Greatest College Football Teams Since 2000

2 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

By the numbers: 14-0 record. 42.7 points per game, 497.7 yards of total offense per game and 287.2 rushing yards per game. Two Associated Press All-Americans, and quarterback Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy.

Defining moment: Auburn lived on the edge all season, with six wins by a touchdown or less. But the biggest moment came in the BCS Championship Game.

Oregon held the Tigers' potent offense largely in check and tied the game 19-19 with 2:33 remaining. But Auburn had one last chance, and the Tigers took advantage.

The biggest play? Tailback Michael Dyer appeared to have been tackled by Oregon's Eddie Pleasant following a six-yard gain, but neither his knee nor the ball touched the ground, and he kept going for a 37-yard gain that was upheld following replay.

That drive went all the way to the Oregon 1 before Wes Byrum kicked a 19-yard field goal on the game's final play for a 22-19 victory and Auburn's first undisputed national championship in program history.

Why they're here: Auburn has long lived in Alabama's shadow in the college football-crazy Yellowhammer State, but the addition of quarterback Cam Newton turned the Tigers into a national contender.

Auburn and Newton had a potent offense and were escape artists, surviving Clemson 27-24 in overtime, Kentucky 37-34 and erasing a 24-0 second-quarter deficit for a wild 28-27 win over the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl.

Newton led Auburn's hurry-up, no-huddle offense to perfection and was never rattled. He won the Heisman Trophy and was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, where he has won an MVP award and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He was one of two first-round picks along with defensive tackle Nick Fairley.

The Tigers were indomitable and a fun team to watch thanks to Newton's heroics. Head coach Gene Chizik quickly flamed out at Auburn following Newton's departure, but this team will be remembered forever on the Plains.