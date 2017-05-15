Predicting Oakland Raiders' Stat Leaders in 2017

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For the Oakland Raiders, the value in the win column means the most in chasing a division title, but a few individual performances will catch your eye during the 2017 season.

Quarterback Derek Carr seems ready to participate in another full offseason program with new weapons added to the offense. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end Jared Cook and running back Marshawn Lynch should elevate an already dynamic unit.

Now factor in the growth of developing players such as running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. New offensive coordinator Todd Downing has inherited a top-five offense with so much room for creativity.

Oakland ranked dead last in sacks in the previous campaign, but defensive assistant John Pagano's pass-rush schemes should intensify pocket pressure at the very least, which, in turn, increases the probability of sacks and interceptions.

Oftentimes, numbers only tell a partial story when dissecting an NFL season. However, it's good to see production in plain sight with yearly statistics. For the upcoming season, we'll project full stat lines for leaders under each major category.