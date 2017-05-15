NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Information, Predictions for Conference Finals

Harry How/Getty Images

The Anaheim Ducks were in a serious hole in the late stages of the first period Sunday night against the Nashville Predators.

They had already dropped the Western Conference Final series opener at home Friday, and they had been outskated and outplayed in the first period and trailed by a 2-0 margin. In addition to the two goals that they had allowed to Ryan Johansen and James Neal, they didn't seem to have much of a game plan for beating Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne.

They weren't putting many pucks on the Predators goalie, and he was having an easy time.

But that changed when Sami Vatanen got all of a slap shot he took from the right side. The puck rocketed toward the net and caught the top left corner of it at the 19:00 mark, and the Honda Center came to life.

The Ducks went into the locker room with renewed energy, and they came out fired up for the start of the second period. Playoff scoring star Jakob Silfverberg tied the game at the 39-second mark with his 10th goal of the postseason, and the Ducks could breathe again.

They went on to record a 5-3 victory that tied the series at 1-1. The Ducks and Predators will play Game 3 at Nashville Tuesday night, and it will be broadcast by NBCSN.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Finals Western Conference Final, Series tied, 1-1 Game Number Date Time (ET) TV Game 3, Anaheim at Nashville May 16 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 4, Anaheim at Nashville May 18 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 5, Nashville at Anaheim (if necessary) May 20 7:15 p.m. NBC Game 6, Anaheim at Nashville (if necessary) May 22 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 7, Nashville at Anaheim (if necessary) May 24 9 p.m. NBCSN Eastern Conference Final, Ottawa leads Pittsburgh, 1-0 Game Number Date Time (ET) TV Game 2, Ottawa at Pittsburgh May 15 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 3, Pittsburgh at Ottawa May 17 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 4, Pittsburgh at Ottawa May 19 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 5, Ottawa at Pittsburgh (if necessary) May 21 3 p.m. NBC Game 6, Pittsburgh at Ottawa (if necessary) May 23 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 7, Ottawa at Pittsburgh (if necessary) May 25 8 p.m. NBCSN NHL.com

The quick comeback was vital, according to Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle, per Lisa Dillman of NHL.com:

"It was huge. I don't care. In sports, it's always, it's critical. We don't want to put the pressure that you people would put on it, the exclamation mark you would put on it, that it's end-all. We know how important these games are, and everyone gets more important as we go forward. Tonight's response after getting down 2-0 is a character builder for our group."

Nashville actually regained the lead on a goal by Filip Forsberg, but the Ducks stormed back on goals by Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie to take a 4-3 lead after two periods. They added an empty-net strike by Antoine Vermette for the final goal.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to follow Anaheim's example Monday night when they host the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at 8 p.m. ET (on NBCSN).

The Sens won Game 1 on Bobby Ryan's memorable overtime goal that saw him streak in ahead of the defense from the right side and then put a high backhand shot past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Ottawa has thrived in overtime this spring, as the Game 1 triumph was its sixth win in extra time during the postseason.

The Senators defeated the Boston Bruins in three of four overtime games in the opening round and followed with two overtime wins over the New York Rangers before Ryan got the measure of the Penguins Saturday night in a 2-1 victory.

The Penguins were largely passive in the series opener as they were outshot 35-28, and the Senators carried the play most of the night.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan said his team needs to have a more aggressive and offensive-minded attitude in Game 2, and that's what the team worked on Sunday in practice.

"Part of it, I think, is just a heightened awareness and a mindset to put the puck on the net," Sullivan said, per the Associated Press (h/t CBSSports.com). "One of the things we did (Sunday) morning when we had our film session is we showed them a number of different opportunities where we felt we could have put the puck on the net and we chose not to."

After beating familiar rivals in the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals in the first two rounds, the Pens are facing a less familiar opponent in the Senators.

Head coach Guy Boucher's team clogs the neutral zone with its 1-3-1 system, and it could take the Penguins some time to figure it out.

However, if the Pens turn up the intensity a notch or two with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, they should have a good chance of getting back in the series.

Predictions

All four teams competing in the conference finals are talented teams that are not about to disappear when they get down by a couple of goals early in the game.

The Ducks have proved that throughout the playoffs, and the Penguins know how to dial up big efforts in crucial situations.

Game 2 appears to be quite important for the defending champions because they don't want to go to Ottawa in an 0-2 hole.

Look for the Penguins to square the series at one game each, but this series seems like it will go the limit. The Senators should find a way to get the best of Pittsburgh in seven games, thanks to the combination of stellar defenseman Erik Karlsson and goaltender Craig Anderson.

The Predators may have let a lead slip away in Game 2 at Anaheim, but it will be a different story Tuesday in Nashville, where the Predators fanbase will turn up the decibel level.

Nashville stole home ice away from the Ducks with their Game 1 victory, and that will prove sufficient in the series. Look for the Preds to win at home in Games 3, 4 and 6 and move on to the first Stanley Cup Final in their history.